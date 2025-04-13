Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.73.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

