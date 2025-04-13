Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.16 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Zeta Global as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after buying an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zeta Global by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,953 shares during the period. Finally, Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $15,954,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ZETA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $38.20.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
