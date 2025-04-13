Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,943 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Neogen worth $22,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4,955.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $469,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

