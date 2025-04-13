Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $19.69 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,381,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.2 %

SITE stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $172.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

