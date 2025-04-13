Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85. 2,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 40,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:GGUS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

