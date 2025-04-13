Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85. 2,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 40,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.15.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.