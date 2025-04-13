Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

GFI stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 24.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 2,572.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $5,346,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

