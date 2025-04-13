Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.28. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 55,500 shares changing hands.

Golconda Gold Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.