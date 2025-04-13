Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $37.27 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLNG. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

