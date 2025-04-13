Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 746.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 369,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,893,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,510,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $215.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average of $206.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.