Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $36,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 289.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

