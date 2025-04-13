Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
