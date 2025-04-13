Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 303,758 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 284.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303,758 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $45,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,833,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.