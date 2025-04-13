Giverny Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,786,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $37,153,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 9,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 465,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Birkenstock by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,618 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

