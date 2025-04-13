Giverny Capital Inc. Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

