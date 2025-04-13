Giverny Capital Inc. Has $137.59 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 5.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 1.09% of CarMax worth $137,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $423,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 362,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

