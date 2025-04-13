Giverny Capital Inc. Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,870,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,407 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Align Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,392,000 after acquiring an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.