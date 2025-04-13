GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of GFL Environmental worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,496,000 after buying an additional 355,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

