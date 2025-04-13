Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 15th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Genesis Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $725.55 million for the quarter.

GEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

