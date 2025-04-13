General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 770.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 87,672 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 330,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.