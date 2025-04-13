General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 1.53% of General Dynamics worth $1,109,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 942,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,818,000 after buying an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,428,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,923,000 after acquiring an additional 232,383 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 351,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,598,000 after acquiring an additional 195,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

GD stock opened at $276.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

