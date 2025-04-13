Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,594 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Corning by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $92,522,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $71,280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

