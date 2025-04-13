Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 13,217 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,247 in the last 90 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.13 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

