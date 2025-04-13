Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 270 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 5.7 %

TXN stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

