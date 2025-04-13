Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 127 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $181.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

