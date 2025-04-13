Garner Asset Management Corp Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,325 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STM stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

