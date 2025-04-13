Garner Asset Management Corp Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.