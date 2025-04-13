Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 9.02 ($0.12). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 187,908 shares.

Futura Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £29.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.60.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

