FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 247.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

