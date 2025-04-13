FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

FrontView REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FVR opened at $11.24 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

In other news, CEO Randall Starr purchased 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,571.44. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Stories

