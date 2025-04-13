Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,522,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $154,046.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

