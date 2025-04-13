Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $171,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.