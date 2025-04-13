Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 174.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268,460 shares during the period. Fox Factory accounts for approximately 5.5% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned about 4.79% of Fox Factory worth $60,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

