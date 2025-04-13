Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares changing hands.

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

