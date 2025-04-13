Fmr LLC Purchases 714,722 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,722 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 11.76% of V2X worth $177,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 144,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V2X by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 210,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of V2X stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VVX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

