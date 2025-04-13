Fmr LLC Has $206.09 Million Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.17% of Construction Partners worth $206,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,935,000 after buying an additional 1,046,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6,332.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 232,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $18,893,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Construction Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.