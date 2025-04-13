Fmr LLC Has $203.32 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.36% of Roper Technologies worth $203,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $148,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 265,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,863,000 after acquiring an additional 167,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $572.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.