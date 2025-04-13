Fmr LLC Has $196.93 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,363 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.96% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $196,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $217.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
