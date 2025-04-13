Fmr LLC Has $183.85 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,080,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,303,498 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Old Republic International worth $183,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

