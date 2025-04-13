Fmr LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 250.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Omnicom Group worth $172,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.