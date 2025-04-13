Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$272.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.3 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Five9 has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $60.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $50,409.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,009. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

