Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 2.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 1.33% of Five Below worth $76,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 658,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,567,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.95.

Five Below Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

