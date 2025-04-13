Financial Alternatives Inc Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Alternatives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.