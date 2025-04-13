FIL Ltd Sells 145,560 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,560 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

