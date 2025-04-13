FIL Ltd Sells 129,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after buying an additional 639,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after buying an additional 326,643 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 430,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $124.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Stephens reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.