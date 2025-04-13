FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $23,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 638,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 779,639 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.29 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -729,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,800,000.10%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

