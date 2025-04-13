FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 155,148 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.27% of Aris Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,528.40. The trade was a 27.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,396.84. The trade was a 18.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARIS opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

