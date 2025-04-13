FIL Ltd Purchases 124,338 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

FIL Ltd increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5,870.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 264.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 188,622 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,209,000 after acquiring an additional 258,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 169.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

