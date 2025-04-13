FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.05% of Bancolombia worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bancolombia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CIB opened at $37.83 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $3.8119 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.56%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

