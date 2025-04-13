FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.47% of Safehold worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

