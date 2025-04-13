FIL Ltd Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

